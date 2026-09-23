India must decentralise R&D to create jobs beyond major cities: Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Co-Founder



“We have to have a much more decentralized model. It also to help our own cities, because otherwise all the youth have to migrate to Chennai or Bangalore or Pune or Mumbai or Delhi to get the best jobs,” he noted.

“We have to that is the one thing that I would focus on decentralized development model,” he said, stressing, “We have to focus on district level development.”

He also acknowledged concerns over technology-led job disruption, saying, “Any technology induces fear.” However, he stressed that people can reinvent themselves by retaining their critical thinking skills and flexibility.

“Jobs will happen, but we have to be ready, skilled, adaptive to get the jobs,” he said.