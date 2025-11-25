“India must create ethical, resilient & committed leaders”: AICTE Chairman

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Prof TG Sitharam emphasised that India’s higher education system must evolve rapidly to address the demands of an increasingly volatile, technology-driven global landscape.

Speaking at the Pritam Singh Memorial Foundation–FORE International Management Conference (PRISM-FIMC 2025), Prof Sitharam noted that today’s leaders must be defined not by authority but by adaptability, responsibility and collaboration. He adds that these qualities are more critical than ever in an era shaped by climate change, geopolitical tensions and technological disruption.

“India has the talent and potential to lead globally, and our education system must prepare students to be future-ready. As a nation, we must aim to create leaders who are ethical, resilient, and committed to building a sustainable and developed India by 2047,” the AICTE Chairman said.

Supporting this notion, Prof Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, which hosted the PRISM-FIMC 2025, said that the conference highlighted the necessity for leadership grounded in both global awareness and social responsibility.