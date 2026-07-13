India must build domestic AI and cybersecurity capabilities: IT Secretary S Krishnan

New Delhi: The government on Monday stressed the need to build domestic capabilities in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, with IT Secretary S Krishnan saying India has "no other option" but to strengthen indigenous capacity as cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication.

Krishnan said rapid digitisation has brought significant gains in ease of living, ease of doing business and economic efficiency, but has also exposed businesses and individuals to evolving cyber risks.

"A critical area we need to act on is ensuring that in the AI space, what is the infrastructure and the capability we build as a country, both in terms of models, data, how we use this, how this infrastructure is something that we can support ourselves with, and the critical thing here is building domestic capacity," Krishnan said.