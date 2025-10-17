India must bolster AI education and research to stay globally competitive, warns NITI Aayog report

India could lose ground in the global competition for artificial intelligence (AI) talent unless it urgently strengthens its academic and research ecosystem, according to a new report by NITI Aayog on AI job creation.

Despite the rapid rise in AI interest, the country produces fewer than 500 AI-related PhDs each year—significantly trailing behind global leaders like China and the United States. The report underscores a major gap in India’s academic pipeline, noting that most AI-focused degree programmes are limited to a few top-tier institutions, while the majority of engineering and science colleges lack dedicated AI departments or curricula.

While initiatives such as the IndiaAI PhD Fellowship mark positive progress, they remain limited in scope, offering only about 100 fellowships annually. The report also highlights the scarcity of interdisciplinary AI research ecosystems in India, which hampers innovation and cross-domain collaboration.