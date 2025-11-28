'India moving towards opening nuclear sector after Space, will create opportunities in small modular reactors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, Telangana via video conferencing today and unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit.



Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that today the nation is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in the space sector and highlighted that India's space ecosystem is experiencing a major leap with the private sector taking flight.



Noting that the scope of reforms is continuously expanding, PM Modi highlighted that just as space innovation was opened to the private sector, India is now moving towards opening the nuclear sector as well. He emphasized that a strong role for the private sector is being laid in this field, which will create opportunities in small modular reactors, advanced reactors, and nuclear innovation.