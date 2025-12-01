India moves to procure more Heron MK-II drones post Operation Sindoor

India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor, according to sources in the Israeli defence industry.



Sources said discussions are also now underway to manufacture the advanced UAV in India -- a move that could eventually pave the way for full technology transfer and significantly deepen the Make in India footprint in the defence sector.



"All three branches have decided to purchase the MK-II, and we are very proud that the Navy has also decided," a source told ANI.

Developed by IAI, the Heron MK-II is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle with a maximum take-off weight of 1,430 kg. It offers an endurance of 45 hours, a service ceiling of 35,000 ft, and a top speed of 150 knots.

