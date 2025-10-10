India Mobile Congress 2025: Companies unveil latest technology, products

India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025), held from October 8 to 11 in New Delhi, is one of the biggest tech events in the country. It brings together global tech giants to showcase the latest in 5G and 6G networks, artificial intelligence, green tech, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, and smart mobility.

The event is expected to host over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, with around 7,000 global delegates taking part in various sessions. Indian telecom majors including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are among the key participants unveiling new innovations.

Jio introduces Jio Bharat Phones at ₹799

At the event, Jio launched a new feature called ‘Safety-First’ on its JioBharat phones, starting at just ₹799. Designed for Indian families, this feature allows users to track the location of children or elderly parents, block unwanted calls, and check phone health. The phone also offers up to seven days of battery life, making it a reliable and affordable option for households.

JioBharat is designed with every Indian household in mind—helping children stay connected without social media, offering peace of mind to families of elderly users, and giving women a reliable safety companion. At the event, Jio shared real-life examples where these features made a real difference in people’s lives.

Jio launches AI classroom

Jio also introduced the AI Classroom–Foundation Course, a free online programme that teaches beginners the basics of artificial intelligence.

Created in partnership with Jio Institute and powered by JioPC, the course runs for four weeks and includes practical exercises, creative tools, and a final project. It is accessible on desktops, laptops, and Jio Set-Top Boxes, aiming to make AI education inclusive and future-ready.

What Vi showcased at IMC 2025

At India Mobile Congress 2025, Vi presented a range of 5G and AI-driven technologies under the theme ‘Advantage India with Human-novations’. The company focused on how advanced tech like AI, robotics, mixed reality, and satellite communication can work with human creativity to support India’s development.

Vi’s display included a tool to support Skill India — an AI-based learning platform that helps people gain job-ready skills quickly and at scale. Another highlight was Vocal for Local, an AI platform for artisans, helping them modernise traditional crafts for today’s market.

Another attraction was Vi Roborocks, a robotics challenge where students built and raced robots on a mini obstacle course. This reflects Vi’s push to bring tech education into government schools.

Ericsson showcases 5G innovations

At India Mobile Congress 2025, Ericsson is presenting several 5G-powered solutions made in India for Indian needs. These demos show how digital technology can improve lives and support important services.

One highlight is the 5G-enabled Grain ATM, Annapurti, developed with the World Food Programme. This machine uses Aadhaar biometrics to quickly dispense up to 30 kg of food grains in 30 seconds. Already working in cities like Shillong and Lucknow, it supports the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

Twenty-three more machines will be added soon. Ericsson also showed a robotic dog that uses AI and 5G to inspect trains for safety. It sends real-time data for fast defect detection. Lastly, the Train Ride to the Future demo uses AR to show how 5G will make travel more connected and enjoyable in the future.

MediaTek shows new chipset and AI plans

MediaTek, a top global chip maker, shared its plans for the future of AI and technology at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The company also announced a partnership with TSMC to make a new flagship chip using the advanced N2P process, with production expected by the end of next year.

At the event, MediaTek introduced its latest flagship chip, the Dimensity 9500. This chip is made to power new 5G smartphones with fast speed, smart AI features, great gaming experience, and low power use.

MediaTek showed demos of the Dimensity 9500’s abilities like turning images into different styles, creating 4K images from text, and using Unreal Engine tech for high-quality mobile gaming graphics.

Many phone makers like Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava joined the event. OPPO’s Goldee Patnaik talked about their upcoming Find X9 phone, which will use this new chip.

MediaTek also displayed other devices like the HP Chromebook and the Vivo X200 FE smartphone.

[Article by Rakesh Kumar of The New Indian Express]