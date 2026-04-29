Renewables dominate India’s peak power supply mix: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that India is witnessing a structural shift in its power generation mix, with nearly two-thirds of peak electricity demand recently being met through renewable sources, indicating that the transition is "already happening on the ground".



"Nearly 30% of generation comes from wind, solar, battery, and pumped storage combined. Recently, around 22% of peak demand was recorded, with nearly two-thirds of the demand being met by renewable energy. This shows that India is capable of handling variability and converting installed capacity into generation, and generation into transmission," the Union Minister told reporters here on the sidelines of Resilient Futures Summit.

He emphasised that the country has demonstrated its capability to handle variability in renewable energy, citing the recent peak demand scenario where a significant share was met through non-fossil sources.



"Almost two-thirds of the demand has been met by renewable energy," Joshi said, adding that this reflects India's progress in converting installed capacity into actual generation and transmission.