India makes its mark as Jindal Global Business School breaks into world top 200 QS MBA rankings

Commenting on the historic milestone, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “JGBS entering the world’s Top 200 business schools in its very first appearance in the QS Global MBA Rankings is a historic moment for JGU. For a business school that is only in the 16th year of its institutional journey, this is an extraordinary achievement. I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Chancellor, Naveen Jindal, whose vision, enduring support, and commitment to building a world-class university in India have enabled us to pursue excellence with ambition and purpose. This recognition belongs to our faculty, students, alumni and colleagues whose collective efforts have built JGBS into the institution it is today.”