India made notable gains in school enrolment, higher education institutions: Govt

New Delhi: India has made notable gains in school enrolment and higher education institutions, the government stated in the Economic Survey 2025-26.

The Survey tabled in the Parliament by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, credited the achievement to strengthened infrastructure and teacher capacity, due to policies such as the Right to Education Act 2009, and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

Other measures include updated UGC guidelines, regulations for academic collaboration and mutual recognition of qualifications, and permissions for foreign branch campuses, including those in GIFT City.