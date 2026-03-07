Significant strides in India’s semiconductor workforce development

New Delhi: Government of India's initiative for prioritizing talent development through Training, Up-skilling and Workforce Development Programs under Chips to Startups (C2S) initiative of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that India has made significant progress in last 04 years itself for its 10-year target of training 85,000 engineers in semiconductor design.



Vaishnaw informed that world-class Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools being supported by Synopsys, Cadence, Siemens, Renesas, Ansys and AMD have been made available in 315 academic institutions across the country.



With the help of these tools, students are getting practical experience on designing semiconductor chips, Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.