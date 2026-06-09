India likely to see salary growth of up to 10.2% in FY27

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS): India is projected to see average salary increments of 8.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent in FY27, underpinned by sustained demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, a report showed on Tuesday.
TeamLease Services’ latest report highlights a stable yet differentiated salary outlook across industries this fiscal. High-growth industries are expected to register salary increments in the range of 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent, led by EV and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Power and Energy.
This upward trend is further reinforced at the role level, with Electrical Engineers projected at 11.2 per cent, Quality Control Inspectors at 10.9 per cent, IT Support Executives at 10.3 per cent, and both Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers at 10.2 per cent.
Based on insights from 1,268 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities, the report also identifies Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as key salary growth hubs in India’s evolving employment landscape.
Industries under the sustainable growth category, including Automotive, Retail, Insurance, and BPO, are expected to follow with increments between 8.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent.
While overall growth remains moderate, select roles continue to push beyond this band, led by Project Engineers at 10.7 per cent, and EHS Officers, IT Support Executives, and Relationship Executives at 10.1 per cent.
“India’s salary landscape in FY2026–27 is becoming more differentiated and execution-led. Increment trends are increasingly being shaped by sector-specific growth and specialised skills. At the same time, compensation growth is no longer concentrated only in traditional metro markets,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services.
Emerging cities are steadily strengthening their position in the talent economy, supported by industrial expansion, enterprise investments, and evolving business ecosystems.
The overall trend points towards a more balanced and distributed employment market across industries and regions, he mentioned.
A more measured compensation trend is visible across gradual growth industries such as Banking, Construction and Real Estate, Telecommunications, and Textiles, where increments are projected between 8.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent.
Across functional areas, growth momentum is most visible in Sales and Marketing, Engineering, and IT, said the report. Overall, the findings indicate a labour market increasingly shaped by role-specific differentiation and sector-led compensation shifts.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.