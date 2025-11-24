India lifts inaugural SBI Women’s T20 World Cup for the blind with crushing victory over Nepal

India won the first-ever SBI Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at P Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday. The victory capped an unbeaten tournament for the Indian team.

After winning the toss and electing to field, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Indian side chased down the target with ease, finishing at 117 for 3 in just 12.1 overs.

Unbeaten road to glory

The six-nation tournament — featuring India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the United States — began on November 11 with league matches in New Delhi and Bengaluru, before shifting to Colombo for the knockouts.

India’s campaign:

- Defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

- Defeated Australia by 209 runs

- Defeated Nepal by 85 runs

- Defeated USA by 10 wickets

- Defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets

- Semifinal: Defeated Australia by 9 wickets

Andhra teen Karuna shines bright

Fifteen-year-old Pangi Karuna Kumari from a remote village in the Eastern Ghats of Alluri Sitarama Raju district played a match-defining knock of 42 in the final. The completely blind B1-category player, who studies in Class 10 at the Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam, helped India cruise to victory.

Her father Rambabu said, “We as a family are very happy about her win. It is a good thing that her talent has been recognised.”

ACA celebrates historic triumph

“In just one month, another crown for our women. Our Blind Women’s Team has lifted their first-ever T20 World Cup, and remained unbeaten throughout. A huge shoutout to Andhra’s own Pangi Karuna Kumari for her standout performance. Thank you for showing the world what true power looks like,” said Sana Satish Babu, Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

India is now the inaugural champion of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind — a landmark moment in the history of the sport.