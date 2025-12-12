India, Liberia sign MoU to boost cooperation on medicine quality standards

Monrovia: India and Liberia on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of pharmacopoeia, marking a major step toward boosting regulatory alignment and improving access to safe and affordable medicines.

According to the Ministry of Health, the agreement aims to promote shared quality standards between the two countries as part of broader efforts to enhance global health cooperation.

The MoU was signed by India's Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, and Liberia's Health Minister, Louise M. Kpoto.