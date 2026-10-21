India launches state-level outreach to help MSMEs, farmers tap FTA export opportunities



To support this effort, the Department of Commerce is organising dedicated FTA outreach initiatives in collaboration with state governments.

The minister appreciated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's participation in the outreach event in Goa and his efforts to encourage local businesses to explore new export markets.

"More such initiatives will be organised across the country to help every state unlock its unique export potential, ensure greater utilisation of our FTAs & give fresh momentum to India's export growth," Goyal said.

The initiative comes as India has expanded its network of free trade agreements over the past few years.