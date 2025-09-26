India launches Indigenous Ship Technology Hub in Visakhapatnam

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared a specialised ship technology hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, today, Friday, September 26, pushing up efforts to minimise reliance on foreign designs and position India among the world's top 10 shipbuilders by 2030.

The minister officially announced the Indian Ship Technology Centre (ISTC) during the 10th convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in Chennai, The New Indian Express reported. The centre, based in IMU's Visakhapatnam campus, is intended to serve as a hub for indigenous ship design, research, and skills training, as well as a single point of contact for consultation, training, and policy inputs.

“The country is embarking on a new era of maritime excellence,” Sonowal said, citing the government’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which seeks to position India as a leading global maritime power.

The announcement comes as India seeks to strengthen its shipbuilding ecosystem, which has long been hamstrung by reliance on foreign expertise and limited indigenous design capabilities, through increased investment and policy support.

ISTC is to be equipped with cutting-edge software and design tools and will collaborate with the industry to speed the implementation of innovative manufacturing methods.

At the convocation, 2,198 students were awarded degrees from IMU's campuses and affiliated institutions, including four doctorates.