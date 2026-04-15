India and Kenya deepen ties with focus on youth collaboration, skills, and security

Nairobi [Kenya], April 15 (ANI): In a move to deepen the historic and multifaceted relationship between New Delhi and Nairobi, the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, called on the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding cooperation across several critical domains, with a primary emphasis on national security and institutional training.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Kenya said, "High Commissioner called on the Hon'ble Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration @kipmurkomen."

The discussions come at a time when both nations are looking to modernise their security apparatus and leverage their shared maritime and regional interests.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the evolving security architecture of both nations. Key areas of discussion included streamlining joint efforts to tackle regional challenges and maritime security in the Indian Ocean, reviewing ongoing defence ties and identifying new avenues for trade and investment that support national administration infrastructure and planning upcoming diplomatic exchanges to maintain the momentum of the Indo-Kenyan partnership.