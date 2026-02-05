Jaishankar represents India at global Critical Minerals Meet with US, key partners



"We seek to make sure our friends and our allies are part of this and that you all are covered as well. Our goal here --and the reason we're doing this conference --is to align trade policy, development finance, and diplomatic engagement toward a shared strategic objective. And that objective is very simple: diversifying global supply in the critical minerals market while strengthening the partner countries who help all of us in this shared effort."



Vance hinted towards forming a trading block among allies and partners and said, "We want to eliminate that problem of people flooding into our markets with cheap critical minerals to undercut our domestic manufacturers because we know of course that as soon as they've undercut our domestic makers they--the domestic markets, they leave the market and the people who undercut them then jack up the price to a completely unfair level. We're going to fix that problem. Together, we want members to form a trading block among allies and partners, one that guarantees American access to American industrial might while also expanding production across the entire zone. The benefits will be immediate and durable. Regardless of how much material flows into the global market, prices within the preferential trade zone will remain consistent."



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of economic security through critical minerals and the need for allies to come together not only to rectify the mistakes of the past but to pool in collective talent and innovation to ensure diversity and affordability in supply chains.

Jaishankar on Wednesday said "excessive concentration" in critical mineral supply chains poses a major global risk and called for structured international cooperation to "de-risk" them, as India deepens engagement with the US-led framework on strategic minerals.