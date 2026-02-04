India joins BRICS Centre for industrial competencies to boost MSMEs

The event was presided over by Secretary, DPIIT, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, and was attended by Director General, NPC, Neerja Sekhar, along with senior officials from DPIIT, the Ministry of MSME, the Ministry of External Affairs, representatives from UNIDO, and industry partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the statement added.

BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical bloc representing key emerging economies—originally Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—that has now expanded to include other countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia as of 2024-2025.

It acts as a counterweight to Western-led global institutions, with members focusing on enhancing economic cooperation, trade, and political influence, representing over 40 per cent of the world's population. India joined BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) when the group was constituted as a formal organisation in 2006, with its first summit being held in 2009. The organisation then became BRICS with the addition of South Africa in 2010.