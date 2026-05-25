Jaishankar and Motegi set stage for Quad talks on Indo-Pacific stability

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership carries "larger implications, importance and impact", highlighting its significance in shaping regional and global outcomes while underlining the expanding scope of bilateral ties beyond the two nations.

Delivering his opening remarks during his meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu as part of the latter's two-day visit to the country, Jaishankar underlined that the bilateral relationship extends beyond traditional diplomacy and has a broader strategic footprint.

"Between India and Japan, we have a Special Strategic and Global Partnership and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance, and larger impact. And one example of that will be tomorrow when we meet in the Quad format to discuss how to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said.

Toshimitsu will also attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting - bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan - scheduled for May 26 under the chairmanship of the EAM.

He further noted that both countries, as major energy-importing and trading economies, share common interests in maritime security and regional stability, particularly amid ongoing developments in West Asia and the virtual blockade on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Today, I look forward to discussing our bilateral cooperation and to discussing global and regional issues. And I think particularly in this current situation, what is happening in West Asia or the Middle East is important because we are both energy-importing nations; we are big trading nations; we have maritime interests. I'd also like to discuss with you economic security issues because I think today that is a very important concern for all major economies," he added.

In September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe elevated the India-Japan relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, calling it the dawn of a new era in relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar also recalled recent high-level exchanges between the two sides, noting continued diplomatic engagement and frequent visits.

"We had recently met in France in March and you were here at the beginning of the year in Delhi. So, it's very good to see you back and very good to see you for this very important meeting we will have tomorrow," he said.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen India-Japan cooperation ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting discussions on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar is scheduled to chair the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu.