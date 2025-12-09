India-Japan Higher Education Conclave 2025 Kicks Off with Tokyo University Delegation

The India tour spans Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and is themed “Future of Global Education: India and Japan as Leaders of Knowledge and Innovation”. It forms a flagship component of JGU’s Act East mandate, designed to deepen international higher education engagement with Japan and broader Indo-Pacific.

The delegation will conclude its India tour on December 12, with both institutions expected to finalise a forward-looking roadmap for resilient, future-ready India-Japan higher-education cooperation.

Speaking at the inaugural session, JGU’s founding vice chancellor professor C Raj Kumar said, “Our exclusive partnership with the University of Tokyo opens new platforms for research innovation, circulation of scholars and robust academic linkages,” he said.