India, Israel seal pact on fisheries and aquaculture cooperation

New Delhi: Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, during his official visit to Israel, met with Avi Dichter, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel, on Wednesday.



The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation through enhanced trade, capacity building, startup exchanges, joint R&D, best-practice sharing, and collaboration in mariculture and allied sectors.

Following the discussions, India's Union Minister of Fisheries and his Israeli counterpart signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent on cooperation in Fisheries & aquaculture, affirming a mutual commitment to collaborate on technology and innovation, sustainable fishing, capacity building, and trade.



