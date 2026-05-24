India isn't at war with Iran or the Middle East, but it's our domestic currency that's going ballistic

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee plunged to a historic low of 96.96, dangeroulsy skirting the 97-level against the dollar.

It has weakened over 6% since the Iran war began on February 28, lost nearly 7.8% so far in 2026 and about 13% y-o-y. Going by the current run-rate, markets have begun pricing in 100 per dollar this year.

The ongoing rupee depreciation is driven by a combination of factors including elevated global crude oil prices, persistent foreign fund outflows, strengthening dollar, rising US Treasury yields and so on. Given the exchage rate's sharp correction, currency traders expect the RBI to mount its white horse and come blazing with both hands to defend the rupee. In contrast though, the central bank's interventions have been rather limited simply to smoothen volatility.

But as the domestic currency continues to breach new lows, opinion is getting fiercer over what the RBI should or shouldn't do.

If some insist the central bank to raise rates to attract foreign capital and prevent inflationay build-up, others argue otherwise. If the first camp stresses on raising dollars through NRI deposit schemes and some such measures, the latter dismiss these instruments as a 'transfer to rich NRIs' as they carry steep interest.

Those batting for dollar bonds aren't doing so without reason. There have been precedents when India mobilized about $26 billion during the 2013 taper tantrum period via NRI deposit swaps to spur dollar inflows. Prior to this during 1999 too, RBI raised $4.2 billion issuing Resurgent India Bonds to NRIs. Per estimates, rolling out similar measures may fetch as much as $50 billion, much higher than the current foreign capital outflows.