PM Modi highlights surge in India’s Orange Economy

New Delhi: Noting that India's youth are at the forefront of nation-building with their innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country is experiencing remarkable growth in the Orange Economy, rooted in culture, content and creativity.



Addressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 here, he stated that the strength and capabilities of young Indians will shape India's strength, and their success will elevate the country to new heights. Congratulating participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Prime Minister underscored the critical role of youth leadership in achieving the vision of a developed India.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the period leading up to 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence, is a decisive phase for both the nation and its youth.