Ramanand underscores India’s inclusive AI strategy at Impact Summit

New Delhi: Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) Director Dr Ramanand on Tuesday hailed the AI Impact Summit stating that the event sends a message that India is democratising both AI and technology.

Speaking to ANI, he stated that the AI Summit being organised is likely the largest event to date, as the world has its eyes on India and holds high hopes and expectations.



"The AI Summit is being held in India. The first summit was held in France, and after Europe, it is now taking place in India. India is being looked at with great hope and expectation. India is organising what is likely the largest AI summit so far. I do not think anyone has organised such a large summit on AI before. This event itself sends a message that India is democratising AI and technology. That is why it has invited people not only from India, but from all across the world," Dr Ramanand said.



The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.