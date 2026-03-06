"India is absolutely an essential partner to the US": Chief Economist at Cyber Future Foundation Meredith Walker

New Delhi: Highlighting the multifaceted nature of global cooperation, international experts at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 have underscored India's critical role in both energy security and the democratic expansion of emerging technologies.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Meredith Walker, Chief Economist at the US-based Cyber Future Foundation, emphasised the strategic importance of India's energy stability amidst ongoing global conflicts.



"I see that it's very important in this time of war that India is able to continue to purchase oil. We do expect that once things calm back down, the US will be able to sell our wonderful oil to India," Walker said.

The Chief Economist expressed appreciation for the diplomatic foresight shown by Washington in maintaining these vital economic links.

