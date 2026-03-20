India opens door to global bidders for rare earth magnet facilities

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries has invited global bids for setting up integrated manufacturing facilities for sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPM) under a government scheme aimed at boosting domestic production.



According to an official statement, the Ministry has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select beneficiaries for establishing NdFeB-based REPM manufacturing units with a total capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"The release said, "With this bidding process, prospective applicants can submit their bids to establish integrated sintered NdFeB REPM manufacturing facilities in India and can be eligible for availing capital subsidy as well as sales-linked incentives under the Scheme."



The scheme provides financial incentives, including a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore and sales-linked incentives worth Rs 6,450 crore. Each selected entity will be allocated production capacity ranging between 600 MTPA and 1,200 MTPA.