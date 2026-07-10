India, Indonesia to celebrate ‘Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy’

According to the Embassy, the year takes its name from two teachers who built the same dream on two shores of a uniting ocean. Tagore founded his school at Shantiniketan in 1901, believing that education should nurture freedom, creativity and joy in children. In 1922, Ki Hadjar Dewantara, the father of Indonesian national education, founded Taman Siswa in Yogyakarta on similar convictions, choosing guidance and freedom over the colonial model of command, punishment and order.