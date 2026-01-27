India Inc bullish on growth ahead of Union Budget 2026-27: FICCI Survey



This sentiment highlights a strong faith in the nation's "medium-term fundamentals despite persistent global uncertainties," while reinforcing the importance of the government's fiscal consolidation roadmap.



As the Union Budget approaches, industry leaders have identified job creation, infrastructure development, and export support as the three primary macroeconomic priorities. To boost the manufacturing sector, FICCI suggests the establishment of a "mega electronics industrial cluster to co-locate OEMs, EMS firms and component suppliers."

There is also a significant call to modernise the nation's defence capabilities, with recommendations for the government to "enhance the capital outlay share in defence allocations to 30%" to support the development of UAVs, AI-enabled capabilities, and electronic warfare systems.