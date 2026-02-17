India in better position to harness AI benefits for health fraternity, citizens: JP Nadda

New Delhi: With growing digital public infrastructure and health data ecosystems, India is now in a better position to harness artificial intelligence (AI) meaningfully to the benefit of doctors, health workers and 1.4 billion citizens, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a session of AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Nadda said the government has begun creating large-scale consent-based health data.

"Today I can say with confidence that India has built the tracks and the AI, the bullet train is now ready to move.