India-Hungary dialogue advances at 11th Foreign Office Meeting

New Delhi: Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday held the 11th round of India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations with Hungarian State Secretary Boglarka Illes.



George and Illes reviewed the entire spectrum of engagement, including political affairs, trade & investment, defence, science & technology, etc.

The consultations also included discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two sides focused on key topics related to Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and multilateral reforms.



In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George held the 11th round of India-Hungary Foreign Office Consultations with Hungarian State Secretary Ms. Boglarka Illes. They reviewed the entire spectrum of engagement including political affairs, trade & investment, defence, science & technology, green energy, water management, pharmaceuticals, space, sports, connectivity, educational & cultural ties. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest including on Europe, Indo-Pacific & multilateral reforms. Stronger ties ahead!"

