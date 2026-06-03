Nepali start-ups join India's IN-SPAN programme

Kathmandu: As India and Nepal deepen their engagements across all fronts, the second cohort of the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) programme commenced from Monday. Under this, 25 Nepali startups are undergoing an eight-week, fully-funded training and innovation programme at IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in Chennai, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a press statement.



As per the press release on Tuesday, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Professor Mangala Sundar, Professor Gaurav Raina, Professor Preeti Aghalayam and MJ Shankar Raman, CEO of IIT Madras Pravartak.

Addressing the event virtually, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava appreciated the diverse cohort and encouraged the participants to explore collaboration with the Indian startup ecosystem.



The India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) is a fully-funded bilateral programme that brings together emerging Nepali entrepreneurs and the Indian technology and startup ecosystem.