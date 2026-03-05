Raisina Dialogue 2026 opens in India with AI, security, and global fragmentation in focus

New Delhi: The annual Raisina Dialogue is set to begin in the national capital region on Thursday, bringing together global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to debate the future of geopolitics, geo-economics and emerging technologies under the theme "Samskara: Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement."



Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the three-day conference from March 5 to 7 is examining how technological disruption, strategic competition and economic security are reshaping global politics.



Many of the dignitaries that have arrived for this Dialogue are the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg; Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, Lyonpo D N Dhungyel; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful.