India hosts 72k foreign students from 200 countries: Education Ministry

Yesterday, Wednesday, December 3, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 72,218 international students in India from over 200 nations.

During Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that 8 public colleges had received Rs 6,198.99 crore under the World Class colleges plan, granting them Institution of Eminence (IoE) designation, Hindustan Times reports.

He further noted that 54 higher education institutions have been listed in the QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2026, compared to 11 universities in 2014-15, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre.

"Now, 54 Indian institutions have been ranked in the QS WUR 2026," the minister said, adding that this is India’s highest-ever representation in QS WUR.

Majumdar added, "India has around 72,218 foreign students. They are from 200 countries studying different courses."

He stated that the Union Government is taking various initiatives to strengthen engagement with international universities and students.

Majumdar stated that the ministry launched the World Class Institutions initiative to confer the status of Institution of Eminence to ten higher educational institutions, each from the public and private sectors, allowing them to emerge as world-class teaching and research institutions.

So far, 12 institutions have been notified as IoE. These include eight public and four private category institutions.