WTO MC14: India engages Russia, Peru, Mexico in key trade talks

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a series of bilateral meetings with trade representatives from Russia, Peru and Mexico on the sidelines of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, discussing trade cooperation and key issues on the conference agenda.

According to the Department of Commerce, Agrawal met Nikolai Platonov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the WTO, where the two sides discussed bilateral issues and reforms at the multilateral body.

"Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met H.E. Mr. Nikolai Platonov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the WTO, on the sidelines of WTO MC14. Discussions covered bilateral issues and WTO reforms, including the MC14 agenda," the Department of Commerce said in a post on X.

Agrawal also met Cesar Augusto Llona Silva, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade of Peru, where the discussions focused on strengthening trade ties and ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

"Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met Mr. Cesar Augusto Llona Silva, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade of Peru, on the sidelines of WTO MC14. Discussions focused on the MC14 agenda, progress in the India-Peru FTA negotiations, and enhancing bilateral trade through cooperation in potential sectors," the department said in the post.

In another meeting, the Commerce Secretary held talks with Dr Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, Undersecretary of Foreign Trade of Mexico, to discuss challenges faced by businesses and ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

"Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had a very productive meeting with Dr. Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, Undersecretary of Foreign Trade of Mexico, on the sidelines of WTO MC14. The discussion focused on the challenges faced by our businesses and explored a forward-looking roadmap for their early resolution," the post said.

The department added that "the interaction reaffirmed our shared intent to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties."