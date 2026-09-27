India highlights principles of ‘Sarvodaya’ for inclusive path of development at G7 Ministers’ meeting

New York: Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George championed India’s inclusive and human-focused developmental philosophy, grounded in the tenets of 'Sarvodaya', during his address at the second G7 Development Ministers gathering hosted in New York.

Detailing the engagement on X, the MEA stated, “Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the 2nd G7 Development Ministers meeting organised by the G7 Chair, France, on the sidelines of UNGA 81 in New York.

In his remarks, he emphasised India’s human-centric and inclusive path of development, anchored in the principles of ‘Sarvodaya’. He emphasised India’s position that development is not merely the provision of financing but about building domestic capabilities and strengthening resilience, and cited India’s development partnership initiatives.”