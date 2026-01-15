India reaffirms commitment to deepening ties with Slovakia

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day reception of the Slovak Republic hosted by the Embassy of Slovakia in New Delhi on Wednesday.



In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge represented India at the National Day reception of the Slovak Republic hosted by the Embassy of Slovakia in New Delhi."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2011487507737931945



During the event, Ambassador George underscored the positive momentum in relations across diverse areas, including political engagement, trade & investment, technology & innovation and culture & education.

