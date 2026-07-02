India highlights climate change efforts at UNESCAP meeting

The Committee on Environment and Development is a subsidiary body of the UNESCAP. It is convened every two years to review regional trends, identify priorities for action, promote dialogue, consider common regional positions and promote a collaborative approach to addressing the development challenges of the region between Governments and civil society, the private sector, the UN System and other international organisations. The Committee provides recommendations to the Commission. Every four years, the Committee is convened at the ministerial level to provide high-level guidance.