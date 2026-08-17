India highlights BRICS 2026 priorities at India-Egypt partnership conference in Cairo

Cairo: India’s priorities for its BRICS 2026 Chairship were highlighted at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference in Cairo, with officials stressing the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries and a stronger voice for the Global South.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), addressed the inaugural session of the conference organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in partnership with the Indian Council of World Affairs.