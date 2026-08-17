India highlights BRICS 2026 priorities at India-Egypt partnership conference in Cairo

Cairo: India’s priorities for its BRICS 2026 Chairship were highlighted at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference in Cairo, with officials stressing the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries and a stronger voice for the Global South.
Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), addressed the inaugural session of the conference organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in partnership with the Indian Council of World Affairs.
During her address, Ranganathan outlined India's priorities for its BRICS Chairship and emphasised that the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong basis for expanding cooperation within the grouping. She also underlined the potential for both countries to work together in advancing issues of importance to developing nations and strengthening the collective voice of the Global South.
Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16 to 21. During the visit, she is scheduled to hold meetings with her counterparts and other stakeholders to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and matters of mutual interest.
The MEA said the visit is aimed at further strengthening India's longstanding and friendly relations with the three countries. It is also Ranganathan's first visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon in her current capacity.
As part of her Egypt visit, Ranganathan is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of “BRICS: Towards a Stronger Voice for the Global South”. The discussion is expected to focus on ways to deepen the India-Egypt partnership through the BRICS platform.
The visit comes after Ranganathan co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs in New Delhi on July 22. At the meeting, India and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to the safety, dignity and welfare of their citizens residing in each other's countries.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.