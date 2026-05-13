India helps to build school building in Nepal's Achham

Kathmandu: The foundation stone of a school building, being built with India's assistance, was laid in Nepal's Achham district on Tuesday.
Narayan Singh, first secretary, Indian Embassy in Nepal and Jwala Singh Saud, Chairman of Mellekh Rural Municipality, laid the foundation stone of Basuki Secondary School in Sudurpaschim Province.
The school building is being built with the government of India's financial assistance of NPR 38 million under a high-impact community development project, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Chairman Saud appreciated the development support being provided by India and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students in Mellekh Rural Municipality.