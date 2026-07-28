India helps construct school building in remote municipality in western Nepal

Kathmandu: Foundation stone for the construction of a school building, to be built with financial assistance from India, was laid in the Sudur Paschim province of Nepal.
The government of India has pledged Nepalee Rupees 75 million for the construction of the Gokuleshwor Secondary School, Shailyashikhar Municipality - 9, Darchula district of Sudur Paschim Province.
The foundation stone was jointly laid on Monday by Basist Nandan, first secretary, Indian Embassy at Kathmandu and Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor of Shailyashikhar Municipality, said a press release from the Indian Embassy here.
This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula district, it said.
Mayor Dhami appreciated India for the assistance and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in the municipality area.
India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, the release said, adding, the implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.