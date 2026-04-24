India helps build school in Nepal’s Jhapa

Kathmandu: A school building is being constructed at Gauradaha Municipality in Jhapa district, eastern Nepal, with grant assistance from the Indian government.

Hikmat Kumar Karki, Chief Minister of Koshi Province; Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu; and Chhatrapati Subedi, Mayor of Gauradaha Municipality, jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building at Shree Janata Secondary School on Thursday, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

The school infrastructure is being built with the financial assistance of approximately NPR 58 million from the Government of India. The project falls under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) framework and will be implemented through Gauradaha Municipality in Jhapa, according to the embassy.

Chief Minister Karki and other stakeholders appreciated India’s continued developmental support to Nepal. They expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment for both students and teachers in the municipality.