Systematix Institutional Equities sees robust three-year growth ahead for India healthcare

New Delhi: The domestic healthcare sector is expected to see stronger growth over the next three years, supported by new drug launches, while earnings from the US generics business are likely to remain flat for most companies, according to a report by Systematix Research.



The report stated that growth in India's domestic medicines market is expected to strengthen on the back of GLP-1 drug launches, with growth projected in the high single-digit range over the next three years.



This is expected to support the overall expansion of Indian pharmaceutical companies, especially those with a strong presence in the domestic market.