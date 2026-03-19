'India has emerged as leading force in AI applications'

Washington: India has emerged as a leading force in the application of artificial intelligence and is third in core AI creation after the United States and China, Indian-origin scientist Dr Taraknath Woddi said, pointing to the country’s growing strengths and untapped potential in the sector.

“Very bluntly, in terms of AI application usage, India is among the top in the application,” Woddi told IANS in an interview. “Usage of the application, India would come at the top of it now as an AI creator; it is number three in the world, but understand it is a distant number three.”

Woddi, a nuclear engineer turned data scientist and founder of Anicca Data Science Solutions, said India’s immediate opportunity lies not in competing head-on with the United States and China in foundational models, but in building practical, industry-driven applications.