At WHA, Nadda says India can help countries scale women’s and child health models

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, held a bilateral meeting with Helen Clark, Board Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Union Health Minister reaffirmed India's strong commitment towards advancing the global agenda for women's, children's and adolescents' health. Highlighting India's longstanding association with PMNCH since its inception in 2005, the Minister stated that India remains proud to continue its partnership with the organisation and contribute meaningfully to its objectives.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Minister underlined India's active leadership role in PMNCH as Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Standing Committee. He also informed that India's annual grant contribution of USD 2 million in perpetuity is currently under process and would be shared soon.

Emphasising India's achievements in public health, Nadda stated that "India has been the bed of innovation and delivering interventions at scale with equity and accessibility. We have kept the health of women, children and adolescents at the heart of our service delivery and sustainable development."

The Union Health Minister highlighted that "India was among the first countries to launch a dedicated national programme for adolescents in 2014", reaching young people through facility-based, school-based and community-based interventions across the country.

Referring to India's progress in maternal and child health indicators, the Minister stated that the country has achieved significant reductions in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), at a pace surpassing global trends.

The Union Health Minister emphasised that India has much to offer to the global community through its evidence-based best practices and successful public health interventions implemented at scale. He expressed India's readiness to provide technical guidance and support to other countries and invited PMNCH to further showcase India's successful models and innovations through physical and virtual platforms.

Reiterating India's commitment as Vice Chair of PMNCH, the Minister conveyed India's willingness to support the organisation across a wide range of priorities, including Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (WCAH) and the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). He further noted that India has developed substantial technical resources and digital public health goods, which can be shared globally for wider benefit.

The Minister also invoked the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the world is one family - emphasising India's belief in unity, compassion and shared humanity in addressing global health challenges.

Helen Clark appreciated India's continued leadership and contributions to global public health and acknowledged the country's important role within PMNCH and the broader global health architecture.