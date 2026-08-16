India has around 440 space technology startups, private investment rises nearly six-fold

New Delhi: India has around 440 space technology startups registered on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) Start-up India Portal, highlighting the growing role of private players in the country’s space sector.
According to Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, 113 authorisations have been granted by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs) for undertaking various space-related activities. Of these, 18 are startups.
The authorised startups include Agnikul Cosmos, Akshath Aerospace, Azista BST, Bellatrix Aerospace, Cosmoserv Space India, Dhruva Space, Digantara Research and Technologies, GalaxEye Space Solutions, HEX20Labs India, Inorbit Space Telecommunications, Manastu Space Technologies, NSpace Tech India, OrbitAID Aerospace, PierSight Space, PixxelSpace India, Skyroot Aerospace, Space Kidz India and TakeMe2Space Technologies.
The authorisations cover activities such as satellite operations, payload development and launch services. The government has also enabled private companies to access ISRO infrastructure, including launch facilities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Applications are processed through IN-SPACe’s digital platform and assessed by an expert committee based on the readiness of the proposed activities.
Two commercial rockets are expected to be launched by Indian private companies during the financial year 2026-27. For FY 2027-28, the launch manifest is yet to be approved by IN-SPACe, although more than six launches by Indian private companies could potentially be undertaken.
Private investment in the Indian space sector has also recorded significant growth. Government data shows that investment increased from USD 100.5 million in 2021-22 to USD 618.5 million by March 31, 2026. Of this, USD 187 million was invested during 2026 alone.
The government opened the space sector to private participation in June 2020, allowing Indian companies to operate across the wider space ecosystem. IN-SPACe was subsequently established as an independent, single-window agency under the Department of Space to promote and regulate private sector participation.
The increasing number of startups, authorisations, investments and planned commercial launches indicates the expanding presence of private companies in India’s space economy.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.