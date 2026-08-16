India has around 440 space technology startups, private investment rises nearly six-fold

New Delhi: India has around 440 space technology startups registered on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) Start-up India Portal, highlighting the growing role of private players in the country’s space sector.

According to Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, 113 authorisations have been granted by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs) for undertaking various space-related activities. Of these, 18 are startups.