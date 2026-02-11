India has already started winding down purchases of Russian energy products: USTR

New York/Washington: India has already started "winding down" its purchases of Russian oil, and New Delhi is "ramping back up" buying energy from America and other sources, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday.

In a call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, India and the US reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade and reaffirmed their commitment to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.