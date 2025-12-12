India, Greece hold 1st Maritime Security Dialogue, explore deeper cooperation across key sectors

Athens: The India-Greece Maritime Security Dialogue was held for the first time in the Greek capital of Athens, where both nations held comprehensive discussions on strengthening cooperation across key maritime domains.



According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the first-of-its-kind dialogue held on Thursday focused on the maritime environment in the Mediterranean, Arctic, and Indo-Pacific regions, exploring ways to bolster a secure, stable, and prosperous maritime ecosystem.

The meeting opened with an address by the Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs. At the same time, the Greek side was headed by Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, Political Director, and Ambassador Maria Theofili, Head of the Task Force for UNSC.

