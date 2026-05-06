Adolescent mental health in focus as UNICEF and Gujarat host youth consultation

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Health Department of Gujarat and The George Institute for Global Health, convened a multi-partner consultation on mental health and well-being for youths and adolescents in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The two-day consultation underscored the urgent need to address stigma as a key barrier preventing adolescents from accessing mental health services.

The consultation included senior policy-makers from the MoHFW, Department of Health Services, Gujarat Government, State Mental Health Authority, Government of Gujarat, and technical experts from The George Institute of Global Health and UNICEF.

An interactive youth panel discussion was moderated by Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships at UNICEF.

The panel included UNICEF youth advocates Gauranshi Sharma and Unnathi Surana, along with young facilitators from Gujarat, Heet Doshi and Yaman Mahadev Dave. Narayan Gaonkar, Chief (a.i), UNICEF Gujarat, and Syed Hubbe Ali, Health Specialist, UNICEF India Country Office, also participated in the session.

Zoya Ali Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner for Adolescent Health at MoHFW, emphasised the Government's ongoing efforts, stating, "The Government of India is undertaking sustained efforts to promote holistic adolescent health and well-being, including mental health, through flagship programmes such as the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) and the Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Programme (AB-SHWP). We are confident that the youth consultations will further strengthen outreach and provide meaningful support to India's children and adolescents."

The Government of India has built a strong policy and programmatic foundation to address components affecting adolescent mental health, including stigma, low awareness and help-seeking behaviour. Multiple programmes, including the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), the School Health and Wellness Programme under Ayushman Bharat, and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), are working to expand access to adolescent mental health services across the country.

Nearly 8,000 Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics have been established as the first level of primary healthcare for adolescents, and close to one million peer educators conduct weekly participatory sessions on health and wellbeing in communities across India.

The consultation served as a platform for youth to speak directly about what sound mental health looks like for them, where they currently turn for support, and what prevents them from reaching out.

"I feel our generation can change a lot, especially when it comes to mental health. But change starts with us--by creating safe spaces for our friends and being open about our own feelings. If we treat mental health as something normal to talk about, others around us will too. And to truly break stigma at scale, we need a thoughtful and collective approach," said 21-year-old Heet Doshi, founder of Listening Circles and facilitator.

Zafrin Chowdhury highlighted the importance of early and sustained intervention, saying, "Stigma thrives in silence. When young people cannot talk openly about what they are going through - in their homes, their schools, or their communities - they suffer alone. Childhood and adolescence are critical stages of development that shape the transition to adulthood. Making sure that young people are supported during this period is essential to their long-term well-being."

"Not only do we work for children and young people, but we also work with them as co-creators of change. The goal is to create safe, accessible and youth-friendly platforms that encourage young people towards open dialogues and timely support," she added.

Syed Hubbe Ali highlighted that depression, anxiety, low self -esteem, digital addiction and self- harm are the major mental health issues affecting our youths and adolescents in India. He also reiterated that the drivers for self-harm and suicides are domestic violence in families, relationship conflicts, examination, job pressures, which need to be addressed by all the stakeholders, including family, educational institutes, peer support groups and professional counsellors.

Ratankanvar H Gadhavicharan, Commissioner, Health / MD NHM, of the Department of Health Services, Gujarat Government, said, "Mental health is not separate from physical health. It is central to the well-being of every young person in Gujarat. Today's consultation is a step in the right direction. When we listen to young people and act on what they tell us, we build a healthier and more resilient generation. The Government of Gujarat remains committed to ensuring that every adolescent has access to the support they need, free from stigma and discrimination."

The consultation concluded with the release of the 'Adolescent-Friendly Health Centre assessment report. The document aligns with national and global efforts to reduce stigma, improve help-seeking behaviours, and strengthen youth engagement in mental health discourse. The discussions form part of a broader initiative leading up to the global conference, 'Together Against Stigma', to be jointly hosted in November 2026 by UNICEF, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, The George Institute for Global Health and the World Psychiatric Association.