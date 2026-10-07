India, Ghana forge new partnerships in agriculture, zoological research

Accra: India and Ghana on Tuesday (local time) exchanged two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in scientific research, academics, capacity building and agricultural research and education during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Ghana, as the two sides sought to take forward their South-South cooperation.



Jaishankar witnessed the exchange of the agreements alongside Ghana's Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa as part of the first leg of his three-nation official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the agreements cover cooperation between the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Ghana in academics, scientific research and capacity building and collaboration between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Ghana’s CSIR-Crops Research Institute in agricultural research and education.